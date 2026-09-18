Kyivstar targets Ukraine’s first domestic IPO after the war

Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar wants to be the first company in the country to go public on a domestic exchange. CEO Oleksandr Komarov said so in an interview with Ihor Mazepa, founder of the investment firm Concorde Capital.

The group has already listed abroad. In August 2025, parent company Kyivstar Group started trading on Nasdaq under the ticker KYIV, becoming the first Ukrainian company on a US exchange. Now it wants its shares to trade at home as well.

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“We are ready to sign up to being the first with our own local IPO. It is part of our big plan,” Komarov said. “Just as we were first on Nasdaq, we would like to be first on the Ukrainian exchange with local IPOs after the war.”

Interfax-Ukraine reported that Mazepa came back with an offer of his own — Concorde Capital could run the deal as lead manager.

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The local market is better prepared for such offerings than it used to be, Komarov argued, thanks to brisk sales of government bonds. Mazepa added that firms like Concorde Capital and Inzhur are building the habit of investing too, collecting money from retail investors for various projects through their own apps.

The idea is not new. VEON, which owns Kyivstar, floated a “people’s IPO” for the operator among Ukrainian investors last year.