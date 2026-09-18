James Cameron Buys Outsyders, an AI 3D Conversion Firm

News
Режисер Джеймс Кемерон

Director James Cameron has bought Outsyders through his company Lightstorm Vision. The firm uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to produce and finish 3D content, and neither side disclosed the terms of the deal, Variety reported.

Outsyders was founded in 2024 by Paul Becker, Jared Sandrew and Chris Harvey. Its credits include The Blue Angels, Disney’s 3D version of Lilo & Stitch, Moana and Doug Liman’s Asteroid.

- Advertisement -

Under the deal, that team will work with Lightstorm Vision on new 3D versions of films pulled from existing studio libraries. The companies say their AI tools do that conversion far faster and cheaper than traditional methods.

The two sides already have history together. Lightstorm and Outsyders worked on Paramount’s concert film “Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)”, which Cameron directed with the singer.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

Cameron says the partnership with Becker’s team is nearly two years old. He now promises studios both halves of the job: converting films that are already shot, and capturing 3D with stereo cameras from the start.

“As everyone knows, I’m very demanding about 3D, and I can say with confidence that their work and AI tools meet world standards. Together we will provide full-cycle solutions for productions and studios, merging the worlds of conversion and native photographic 3D,” Cameron said.

Becker said his team has always shared Cameron’s vision of the stereo format. Combining the two companies’ technology, he added, was the most logical and effective step for it.

Cameron, who directed The Terminator, Titanic and the Avatar series, has been tied to 3D for decades. Outsyders is not his first purchase in the field: Lightstorm bought 3D camera maker Stereotec in early 2026, and in 2024 it signed a deal with Meta to create 3D content for Meta Quest devices.

Hollywood’s appetite for AI goes well beyond 3D. Roku recently launched a channel where artificial intelligence generates every movie and series.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

Kyivstar targets Ukraine’s first domestic IPO after the war

Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov says the operator is ready to be the first to hold an IPO on Ukraine's own exchange. Concorde Capital offered to lead the deal.
News

Ukraine’s regulator upholds 13 warnings against MEGOGO SPORT

Ukraine's broadcasting regulator refused to cancel 13 formal warnings issued to MEGOGO SPORT over betting and nicotine pouch ads shown outside legal hours.
News

FREEДОМ TV website hit by hours-long DDoS attack

Hackers spent hours flooding the FREEДОМ TV website with requests from US addresses. News updates were delayed and the site briefly dropped offline entirely.
News

China launches 25th batch of SatNet internet satellites

China has launched the 25th batch of satellites for its state-run SatNet internet network. The constellation is expected to grow to about 13,000 spacecraft.
News

Building Housing Kyivstar Equipment Damaged in Kyiv Region Attack

A building housing Kyivstar equipment was damaged during an attack on Kyiv region. The operator's team is assessing the aftermath, and no employees were hurt.