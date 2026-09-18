James Cameron Buys Outsyders, an AI 3D Conversion Firm

Director James Cameron has bought Outsyders through his company Lightstorm Vision. The firm uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to produce and finish 3D content, and neither side disclosed the terms of the deal, Variety reported.

Outsyders was founded in 2024 by Paul Becker, Jared Sandrew and Chris Harvey. Its credits include The Blue Angels, Disney’s 3D version of Lilo & Stitch, Moana and Doug Liman’s Asteroid.

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Under the deal, that team will work with Lightstorm Vision on new 3D versions of films pulled from existing studio libraries. The companies say their AI tools do that conversion far faster and cheaper than traditional methods.

The two sides already have history together. Lightstorm and Outsyders worked on Paramount’s concert film “Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)”, which Cameron directed with the singer.

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Cameron says the partnership with Becker’s team is nearly two years old. He now promises studios both halves of the job: converting films that are already shot, and capturing 3D with stereo cameras from the start.

“As everyone knows, I’m very demanding about 3D, and I can say with confidence that their work and AI tools meet world standards. Together we will provide full-cycle solutions for productions and studios, merging the worlds of conversion and native photographic 3D,” Cameron said.

Becker said his team has always shared Cameron’s vision of the stereo format. Combining the two companies’ technology, he added, was the most logical and effective step for it.

Cameron, who directed The Terminator, Titanic and the Avatar series, has been tied to 3D for decades. Outsyders is not his first purchase in the field: Lightstorm bought 3D camera maker Stereotec in early 2026, and in 2024 it signed a deal with Meta to create 3D content for Meta Quest devices.

Hollywood’s appetite for AI goes well beyond 3D. Roku recently launched a channel where artificial intelligence generates every movie and series.