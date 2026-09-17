Ukrainian streaming service Kyivstar TV releases melodrama My New Shore

Ukrainian streaming platform Kyivstar TV has released all four episodes of My New Shore, a melodrama starring Olena Svitlytska and Oleksii Yarovenko. The series was produced in-house and is streaming exclusively on the platform.

My New Shore is the next title in Kyivstar TV’s season of Original melodramas, which kicked off with The Brave Girl. It also expands the platform’s lineup of Ukrainian stories it makes itself.

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This time, the story centers on a woman who gets a second chance at life. To take it, she has to let go of the past, show some backbone and figure out who she is. The creators frame it as a drama with a slice-of-life feel, leaving the heroine to decide whether to risk the life she knows for a new future.

The heroine, Halyna, is 25 and a city pole dance champion. She works as a dancer at a men’s nightclub but won’t let drunk patrons disrespect her, cross personal boundaries or make indecent propositions. Standing on principle earns her fines and debt, and breaking out of that cycle gets harder by the day.

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Everything changes when Halyna learns that her aunt, her only close relative, has died. The aunt leaves her a house on the coast of a small seaside town. The trip to settle the inheritance gives Halyna a shot at a fresh start, and it’s there that she begins dreaming of opening her own hotel. From there, viewers can expect dramatic twists, a romantic storyline and Halyna’s fight for the right to decide her own fate.

Halyna is played by Olena Svitlytska, who was already in the lead role when Kyivstar TV started filming the series. Svitlytska says she changed her look for the part and learned pole dance, something she had never done before. “Some scenes literally required me to go beyond the limits of my own body and comfort, so the shoot was very intense and at the same time incredibly interesting,” she said.

She hopes viewers will see more in the series than a drama about love, loss and secrets. For the actress, it’s the story of a woman who finds the courage to start over at the hardest moment of her life. “Because sometimes, to find your new shore, you have to dare to let go of the old one,” Svitlytska explained.

Alongside Svitlytska and Yarovenko, the cast includes Nadiia Khilska, Mariia Krasnoshchok, Sofiia Yashvili and other Ukrainian actors.