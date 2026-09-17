Season two of Ukraine’s The Traitors premieres on SWEET.TV

On September 17, Ukrainian streaming service SWEET.TV began showing season two of Zradnyky, the local adaptation of the international reality format The Traitors. The company dropped two episodes on premiere day so viewers wouldn’t have to wait, according to its press release.

New episodes will follow every Thursday. The show belongs to SWEET.TV Originals, the platform’s exclusive lineup, so it won’t stream anywhere else. Oleksii Hnatkovskyi, who holds the honorary title of People’s Artist of Ukraine, hosts the new season. Earlier this month, SWEET.TV also premiered a revamped Star Factory.

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“Season two of Zradnyky is faster, sharper and more emotional,” said showrunner Olena Krychkovska. The show now features new locations, characters, artifacts and challenges, she added. The game kicks off from the very first minutes, bringing conflicts and unexpected alliances with it.

Once again, the game unfolds at Schönborn Palace, this time with 21 contestants. Their key question hasn’t changed: who among them is Faithful and who is a Traitor. The prize pot is UAH 1 million.

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Krychkovska says the cast was picked to be as diverse as possible in age, profession, experience and personality. Contestants include interviewer Ramina Eskhakzai, journalist Diana Bondarenko, writer Andrii Kokotiukha, political strategist Serhii Haidai and comedian Kostiantyn Trembovetskyi. SWEET.TV announced the full lineup on August 25, along with the premiere date.