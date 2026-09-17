Chinese scientists create a material that lets memory withstand 10 billion rewrites

Researchers in China have worked out why memory chips built on aluminum scandium nitride (AlScN) failed after about 100 million write cycles, and reworked the material’s structure to address it. According to TechRadar, the new structure can withstand roughly 10 billion cycles, a 100-fold improvement.

Next-generation memory for AI systems needs to be faster and more reliable. That’s why developers of fast memory and storage often turn to ferroelectrics, a special class of crystalline materials that includes AlScN. These materials can be made with existing semiconductor manufacturing processes. They also draw little power and switch quickly, which is exactly what future storage needs.

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Reliability has been the weak spot. In switching tests, AlScN chips lasted only about 100 million cycles. The Chinese team traced the problem to defects in the crystal lattice where nitrogen atoms are missing, known as nitrogen vacancies. The real trouble isn’t the defects themselves but how they behave during switching. The vacancies move around, cluster together and form channels that leak current.

“Researchers already knew the devices were failing and had seen some signs of the process, but no one had been able to explain at the atomic level what exactly moves, how that movement happens, and how it ultimately leads to failure,” the researchers said. Once they understood the mechanism, the team designed a material structure that restricts how the vacancies move and cluster. Conductive channels have a harder time forming, so the material degrades more slowly overall.

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To leave the lab, the technology still has to scale to mass production. China already has that experience with another nitride: in June, the country began mass-producing gallium nitride radio chips for 6G. If AlScN follows the same path, both working memory and persistent storage built on it could become the mainstream choice for future server hardware, including AI systems.