Building Housing Kyivstar Equipment Damaged in Kyiv Region Attack

Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar said that a building housing its equipment in Kyiv region was damaged during another enemy attack on September 17. None of the company’s employees were hurt.

According to the company, customers are still getting all Kyivstar services as usual. Its team is now assessing the aftermath of the attack.

- Advertisement -

Less than a week earlier, on September 11, the office of Kyivstar’s engineering team was damaged during an attack on Kyiv. The network kept running without disruption then, too.