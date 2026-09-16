Ukraine’s public broadcaster could get UAH 3 billion and national telethon UAH 1.6 billion in 2027

News
Телемарафон

Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne and the country’s national TV telethon could receive more state funding in 2027 than in 2026. The spending is set out in draft law No. 16000 on the 2027 state budget, dated September 15, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Under the draft, Ukraine’s State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting would receive UAH 4.8 billion in total. As the bill shows, UAH 3.054 billion of that is earmarked for the National Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine, also known as Suspilne.

- Advertisement -

Another UAH 1.62 billion would go to producing and airing programs for state needs, gathering and distributing official information, and supporting Ukraine’s state foreign broadcasting. Interfax-Ukraine links this budget line to funding for the telethon. The remaining UAH 64.2 million covers the committee’s management and administration.

In the 2026 budget, the telethon and foreign broadcasting were allocated UAH 1.557 billion, while Suspilne got UAH 2.472 billion. That means Suspilne’s funding would rise by UAH 582 million under the draft, or almost a quarter. Spending on the telethon and foreign broadcasting would grow by UAH 63 million.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

At the same time, a 2025 survey found that Ukrainians trusted the United News telethon the least. Some 39% of respondents said they didn’t believe it.

The European Commission also set a deadline in November 2025 for Ukraine to review whether the telethon is still justified.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

US bill could bring DNS-level blocking of foreign pirate sites

Pirate sites in the US could be blocked not just by ISPs but by DNS services too. Digital rights advocates warn that users outside the US may feel the impact.
News

Lincolnshire to trial Starlink broadband on farms that fibre has yet to reach

Lincolnshire County Council will pay for Starlink kit on tenant farms with no fibre broadband. Farmers taking part will pay the monthly subscription themselves.
News

US Development Finance Agency DFC to Fund Vodafone Ukraine Network Upgrade

US development finance agency DFC will fund Vodafone Ukraine's network upgrade. The agency expects reliable 5G to benefit American companies in Ukraine as well.
News

AI could generate up to 13 million tonnes of e-waste a year, environmental group says

Green groups say AI could create up to 13 million tonnes of e-waste a year laced with lead and mercury. Worldwide, only one tonne in five is properly recycled.
News

Ukraine lets anyone check a phone’s IMEI against customs records

Ukraine's customs service now lets anyone look up a phone's IMEI in its clearance records. The tool won't show whether a device is stolen or carrier-blocked.