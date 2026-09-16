Ukraine lets anyone check a phone’s IMEI against customs records

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В Україні почнуть фіксувати IMEI телефонів на митниці
Фото: DenPhotos / Shutterstock

Ukraine’s State Customs Service announced a new online tool that lets anyone check whether a phone’s IMEI appears in the country’s customs clearance records. Both individuals and businesses can use it, and it covers devices cleared through customs since September 4, 2026.

To run a check, enter the device’s IMEI on the service page and hit the search button. The system then tells you whether that code shows up in the data submitted at customs.

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The IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) is a unique identifier assigned to every mobile device. You can pull it up by dialing *#06#, or find it in the phone’s settings or on its box. Phones that support two or more SIM cards have several IMEIs, so it’s worth checking each one.

Customs has been collecting this data since September 4, 2026, when IMEI declarations became mandatory in Ukraine. Since then, every import of goods under codes 8517 13 00 00 and 8517 14 00 00 of Ukraine’s customs product classification (UKT ZED) has to list the IMEI of each device. That means the agency isn’t just gathering structured data on imported phones anymore. It has also made that data checkable online.

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The agency expects buyers to be the main users, checking a phone before they pay for it. For sellers and importers, the tool should help confirm that the IMEIs of their stock are in the customs data. Government bodies, meanwhile, get one more source of information for spotting the risk of mobile devices being illegally imported or sold.

The lookup answers only one question, though: whether an IMEI is in the customs clearance records. As the customs service points out, it doesn’t verify that a device is genuine, check its warranty, or show whether it has been blocked by a carrier or appears on a list of stolen phones.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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