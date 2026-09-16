Ukraine enters the global top 50 for mobile internet speed

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5G Speedtest / Швидкість інтернету 5G
Фото: ryanking999 / Depositphotos

Ukraine entered the global top 50 for mobile internet speed in August, taking 50th place with a median download of 90.93 Mbps. Kyiv drove most of that gain, climbing 34 spots in the city ranking, Ookla said in its updated Speedtest Global Index.

Ookla compiles the index every month from tests run by Speedtest users. Countries and cities are ranked by median speed, separately for mobile and fixed broadband, and the numbers are refreshed mid-month for the previous three months. Since June 2024 only locations that meet the Precision Threshold — the minimum sample size for a reliable median — make it into the data set.

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Where the country stands

Median download speed on Ukrainian mobile networks is 90.93 Mbps, with 17.00 Mbps upload and 23 ms latency. A month earlier the country sat in 59th place at 82.22 Mbps. That is a gain of almost 9 Mbps in a single month, and roughly a third more than the 70.2 Mbps recorded in June.

Середні швидкості інтернету в Україні: оновлено в серпні 2026 року
Ukraine Median Country Speeds Updated August 2026. Data: Speedtest Global Index

Fixed broadband moved differently. Ukraine took 77th place, three positions higher, even though download speed barely changed — 92.83 Mbps against 92.81 Mbps in July. Upload stands at 93.89 Mbps, and latency actually slipped from 4 ms to 5 ms. In other words, the country gained ground without getting noticeably faster.

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Kyiv and Kharkiv among world cities

Kyiv did most of the work. The capital took 21st place among the world’s cities with a median download of 252.46 Mbps, upload of 32.17 Mbps and latency of 15 ms. Its median speed rose by more than half in a month, up from 161.39 Mbps and 55th place in July.

Kharkiv is moving in the same direction, only slower. It gained four positions to 57th place, with 172.08 Mbps download, 25.02 Mbps upload and 27 ms latency. Both cities are now far ahead of the national figure — the Kyiv median is nearly three times the countrywide one.

Those city gains coincided with Ukraine’s rollout of 5G test zones. They already run in Lviv, Borodianka, Kharkiv and Kyiv, and on September 10 test networks went live in Odesa as well, from all three operators — Kyivstar, Vodafone and lifecell. All of these zones belong to a pilot run by Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, so for now they lift city numbers far more than the national median.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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