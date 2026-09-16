Prime Video adds short-form local and national news clips

NewsStreaming
Amazon додала в Prime Video короткі новинні відео

Amazon announced short-form news clips for Prime Video, covering local and national stories. The feature is available first to viewers in the US on TVs and other streaming devices.

The clips live in Prime Video’s news section, inside the Trending Topics and Local News collections. Amazon plans to bring them to the web version of the service and to its iOS and Android apps later.

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The move targets viewers who are used to getting their news in short videos. That habit is strongest among younger users, many of whom follow current events on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Shorts.

Prime Video isn’t the first streamer to go short. Peacock, HBO Max, Netflix and Disney+ all rolled out similar features this year, a sign that streaming services are adapting to new viewing habits. Newcomers are chasing the format too: former Hollywood studio executives recently launched a microdrama platform called aTwist.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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