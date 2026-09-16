Amazon launches five-service streaming bundle on Prime Video

Amazon has rolled out a single subscription covering AMC+, BritBox, MGM+, PBS Masterpiece and STARZ for Prime Video customers in the US. Available since September 15, the bundle costs $29.99 a month — nearly 39% less than paying for all five services separately.

It’s the first time these five services have been sold together. Any Amazon customer can sign up directly in Prime Video, with everything accessible from one account and billed on one invoice. The bundle isn’t the only Prime Video update this week: the service also added short news clips covering local and national stories.

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Ryan Pirozzi, head of Prime Video Channels in the US, called the launch a milestone for customers. He said Amazon’s subscriptions and bundles business keeps growing fast because the company focuses on selection, value and convenience.

AMC+ brings the entire Walking Dead universe and the vampire series based on Anne Rice’s novels. Beyond its originals, the service streams movies fresh from theaters, and it has two more new series lined up for the fall.

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BritBox specializes in British dramas and mysteries, and its collection of Agatha Christie adaptations is the largest of any streaming service in North America. PBS Masterpiece, the streaming home of US public broadcaster PBS, covers similar ground. It offers British and international dramas and mysteries that have won Emmy and Peabody awards, with new seasons of several mystery series arriving this fall.

MGM+ is ad-free and available in 45 countries. Its lineup mixes original series and docuseries — from sci-fi horror to crime dramas and thrillers — with recent movies and classic film franchises.

STARZ Networks president Alison Hoffman described the service’s focus as historical dramas, crime series, time-travel fantasy and programming for women. Outlander fits right into that mix, and the bundle includes all eight seasons plus the show’s prequel. Subscribers also get STARZ’s library of hit movies. Hoffman added that STARZ is one of the industry’s top bundling partners and uses such deals to reach a wider audience.