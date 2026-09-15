Vodafone Ukraine revamps its IoT plans for business customers

Ukrainian mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine has rolled out four new plans for SIM cards in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, priced from UAH 48 to UAH 400 a month. The Vodafone IoT Mini, Base, Plus and Ultra tiers cover everything from telemetry and point-of-sale terminals to security systems, vehicles and industrial equipment, the operator’s press office said.

Every plan bundles mobile data, SMS and minutes for CSD, a circuit-switched data channel. All of it works in Ukraine and across the EU+ zone, which spans 32 countries. On top of that, each plan includes 20 MB for the 14 countries in Vodafone’s Affordable IoT Roaming zone.

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The entry-level Vodafone IoT Mini costs UAH 48 a month and comes with 30 MB, 30 CSD minutes and 30 SMS. For UAH 75, Vodafone IoT Base steps up to 400 MB, 300 CSD minutes and 50 SMS. Vodafone IoT Plus costs UAH 100 and offers 5,000 MB, 350 CSD minutes and 100 SMS. On these three tiers, the data allowance applies equally in Ukraine and the EU+ zone.

The UAH 400 Vodafone IoT Ultra works differently. It gives unlimited data in Ukraine, 13 GB in EU+ countries, 400 CSD minutes and 100 SMS.

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New corporate customers and sole proprietors pay just half the standard plan price for their first 12 months. The deal is only open to businesses that have never used Vodafone’s IoT plans before.

Customers manage their connected SIM cards through the My Vodafone IoT platform. There, they can track usage and order add-on services. Back in December 2024, the operator said more than 70% of its IoT SIM cards were managed automatically through its platform.

Vodafone’s IoT services move data between devices in transport, logistics, retail, energy, manufacturing and monitoring systems. They are built for any setting where equipment needs a constant, uninterrupted data link.