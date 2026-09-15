Silkland unveils world’s first HDMI Ultra96-certified cables

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Silkland представила кабелі H96 із сертифікацією HDMI Ultra96

Silkland has unveiled its H96 series, which the cable maker bills as the world’s first lineup with HDMI Ultra96 certification. The range includes two models, the S2705 and S2707, both built for the new HDMI 2.2 standard.

HDMI 2.2 was first announced back in January 2025. It raises the maximum bandwidth to 96Gbps, which is where the new cables get their name.

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The two models differ only in length: the S2705 is 2 meters long, while the S2707 stretches to 3 meters. Both feature aluminum alloy housings and double-braided nylon jackets.

Every cable carries an official Ultra96 certification label. Buyers can check it themselves by scanning the QR code on the box, which pulls up the brand, model and certified length on the official HDMI website.

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There’s a good reason for that level of verification. Ultra96 is considered the strictest cable certification in HDMI’s history. Among other things, every cable model must be tested at an HDMI Forum authorized test center — and separately for each available length. The HDMI Forum published the full HDMI 2.2 specification in June 2025.

Silkland H96 Official Launch — First Certified Ultra96 HDMI Cable with 96Gbps HDMI 2.2 Performance

Without compression, the H96 cables carry 4K at 240Hz and 8K at 60Hz with full 4:4:4 color. When both the source and the display support Display Stream Compression (DSC), they can handle up to 4K at 480Hz, 8K at 240Hz and 16K at 60Hz.

The 2-meter S2705 costs $33, while the 3-meter S2707 goes for $56. Devices that support HDMI 2.2 are further off, though: the first ones are expected in 2027.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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