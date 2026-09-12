TrustPoint orders 40 satellites for a C-band alternative to GPS

US company TrustPoint has ordered 40 satellites from EnduroSat US for its own navigation network. The spacecraft will broadcast in C-band from low Earth orbit and are meant to serve as an alternative to GPS, Satnews reports.

The constellation will go up in three consecutive batches. That lets TrustPoint study how the first spacecraft perform, adjust the design of the next ones and expand the system step by step. The company is not building a satellite line of its own. Instead it takes EnduroSat’s off-the-shelf platforms and installs its own navigation payload on them.

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Two things set the system apart from GPS — the frequencies it uses and how high it flies. Traditional global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) work in the L-band from medium Earth orbit. TrustPoint’s satellites will use C-band from low orbit instead.

According to the developers, that architecture delivers a stronger navigation signal and holds up better against radio jamming. It also copes better where radio waves bounce off buildings and terrain. The system is meant to be a backup source of position and timing data. It should keep working when conventional satellite navigation is jammed, spoofed or simply unavailable.

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TrustPoint is not alone in building a navigation constellation in low orbit. Xona Space Systems is developing Pulsar, a 258-satellite system that promises centimetre-level accuracy.

Several orbital experiments came before the production program. TrustPoint flew three demonstration satellites and used them to test C-band navigation broadcasts. The spacecraft also relayed position, navigation and timing data between the ground and orbit. Joint tests with Hexagon confirmed the system keeps working under active electronic interference.