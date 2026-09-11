US Plans to Push Huawei Out of Africa, Where It Holds 52% of the 5G Market

The Trump administration will lend nearly $100 million to Africell, the only telecom operator in Africa owned by Americans, to counter Huawei’s expansion on the continent. Reuters reported the plan, citing a draft document.

The loan had not been disclosed before. Under the document, the money will “allow Africell to invest in the latest mobile technology from US companies and other partner suppliers.”

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The operator itself confirmed that the state-run Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) is involved. “We are pleased to work with EXIM to deploy more reliable and secure communications infrastructure in the markets where we operate,” said Ziad Dalloul, CEO of Africell Holding Limited.

The loan is part of a wider Washington push to get foreign networks built with equipment from non-Chinese vendors. During Trump’s first term, the US launched its “clean network” initiative. It called for stripping Chinese telecom technology, apps and carriers out of American and allied infrastructure. The administration has kept up the same effort in his second term.

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For allies, dropping Chinese gear is expensive. GSMA Intelligence puts the cost of replacing Huawei and ZTE equipment across EU networks at €30–40 billion.

India has started a similar review. The country plans to drop Huawei and ZTE gear from its mobile networks and is tallying how much of it the largest carriers still run.

The US has hit Huawei with sweeping sanctions over allegations that it spies on users. Huawei denies the claims.

In Africa, the Chinese vendor still leads by a wide margin. Counterpoint Research data puts Huawei’s share of the continent’s 5G infrastructure at about 52%.