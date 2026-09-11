SWEET.TV Starts Filming New Season of Everybody Dances

Ukrainian streaming platform SWEET.TV has started filming a new season of Everybody Dances (Танцюють всі) in Kyiv, reviving the dance competition after more than a decade off air. Influencer Dasha Kvitkova and YouTube host Roman Mishcheriakov are taking over as hosts.

The show isn’t just about dance moves—it’s built around people who live for dance and want to make a name for themselves. The new season keeps its core appeal, with contestants competing for the win, though the format now has a more contemporary look and room for a wider range of dance styles. SWEET.TV first announced the revival and a nationwide casting call back in June.

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Filming is now underway in Kyiv. SWEET.TV has kept up a busy production slate this year—its revamped talent show Star Factory recently pulled in 1.8 million views in its opening weekend.

Dasha Kvitkova is one of Ukraine’s most popular influencers, with a social media following in the millions. “This is my first time hosting a show on this scale, and I’m thrilled about it,” she said.

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Kvitkova’s co-host is Roman Mishcheriakov. He describes Everybody Dances as a mix of creativity and competition, with rivalry pushing contestants to work harder. “Bringing Everybody Dances back to SWEET.TV feels incredible—this is the first project of this scale in my career,” Mishcheriakov said. Kvitkova, for her part, called their on-screen chemistry with Mishcheriakov “great” and said she can’t wait to meet viewers.