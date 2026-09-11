Russian Attack on Kyiv Damages Kyivstar Engineering Office

Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar said a Russian attack on Kyiv damaged the office of its engineering team on September 11. No employees were injured, and the company’s network continues serving customers nationwide.

“Most importantly, our employees are safe. People’s safety remains our absolute priority,” the company said in a statement.

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Kyivstar added that its team is assessing the damage and working to fix it. It’s the second telecom facility in Kyiv damaged by a Russian strike in less than a week: on September 8, a missile hit the office and warehouse of telecom equipment supplier DEPS.

Despite the attack, Kyivstar’s mobile network kept running, and the company said it continues serving subscribers across the country.

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Kyivstar hasn’t disclosed the extent of the damage to its office. It’s also unclear whether the attack affected the engineering team’s work or the operator’s technical infrastructure.