Poland starts work on its own Starlink alternative

Poland has started work on its own satellite communications network—a homegrown answer to Starlink. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the plan on September 11 at the MSPO defence industry show in Kielce, Polish outlet Onet reported.

“Yes, it is a challenge, it is a dream, but it is not a fantasy,” Tusk said. The process that had started that day, he added, should end with a Polish Starlink. Poland is a significant partner in the space sector, he said, and in Europe it is “becoming a leading state.”

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The government has not stated what the constellation will look like. There is no word yet on the number of satellites, a launch timeline, or a price tag.

The first practical step is a memorandum signed at the same show. Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and Finnish-Polish company ICEYE will jointly build a military satellite communications system called MILSATCOM for the country’s armed forces. On the PGZ side, the work involves Military Communication Works No. 1, the OBR CTM research centre, and PIT-RADWAR.

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ICEYE is not a new partner for the Polish military. In May 2025, Poland’s Armament Agency signed an 860 million zloty contract with a consortium of ICEYE Polska and Military Communication Works No. 1. The deal covered three radar imaging satellites, with an option for three more. The MikroSAR system was handed over to the army in May 2026.

The push for a national network comes amid a broader debate over private satellite operators. Polish officials have stated that SpaceX’s new rules make the country a second-class customer. Elon Musk, who owns the company, previously admitted that he once cut Ukrainian troops off from Starlink to stop an attack on Russian ships off occupied Crimea. The US Senate later opened an investigation into SpaceX.

Europe has been talking about its own Starlink for years. The EU is building the IRIS² constellation, which the bloc’s commissioner says will beat Starlink, though not anytime soon. Brussels is also negotiating Ukraine’s entry into the programme.

Poland is one of the main players in that effort. It allocated 656 million euros to IRIS² this summer, roughly a tenth of the system’s total cost. The national project runs alongside the European one, as Warsaw continues investing in its defence industry and joining more international space programmes.