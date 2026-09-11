Kyivstar Undercuts YouTube’s Own Price for Premium Lite

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Київстар запропонував підписку на YouTube Premium Lite

Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar is now offering its subscribers an individual YouTube Premium Lite subscription for a discounted 85 UAH ($2) a month. The deal has been available since September 10, 2026.

The plan strips ads from videos, lets users keep playback running with the screen off, and allows downloads for offline viewing. Unlike the full YouTube Premium tier, it doesn’t include the YouTube Music streaming service.

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Kyivstar’s price undercuts YouTube’s own rate. YouTube launched Premium Lite in Ukraine directly in August at 99 UAH a month, making the operator’s offer 14 UAH cheaper.

Anyone who hasn’t previously subscribed to YouTube Premium or Premium Lite gets the first month free. After that, billing switches to the regular 85 UAH monthly rate.

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This marks Kyivstar’s second change to its YouTube Premium terms in two weeks: the operator recently raised the price of its full YouTube Premium plan to 159 UAH a month and shifted billing to the subscriber’s original sign-up date.

Subscribers can activate YouTube Premium Lite through the My Kyivstar app by signing in with Google and selecting the email address the subscription will apply to.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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