FCC clears Asus to keep selling routers and networking gear in the US

The US Federal Communications Commission has cleared Asus to sell wireless networking gear in the country through March 6, 2028. Tom’s Hardware reports that the agency acted after the US military found the devices pose no national security risk.

The approval is conditional and carries a fixed expiry date. Even so, it covers nearly all of Asus’ networking lineup. RT, ROG GT, ROG Strix GS and TUF Gaming routers all made the list, along with ExpertWiFi hardware, ZenWiFi mesh kits, mobile 5G routers, range extenders and wireless access points. In practice, Asus can keep selling every major product category in the US.

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The clearance became necessary in the spring, when the FCC shut the US market to foreign-built routers and labeled them a national security threat. Vendors have been let back in one at a time since. Asus is not the first—Netgear and Amazon Eero/Leo already hold the same conditional status.

The timing matters for Asus, with the industry about to move to Wi-Fi 8. The company is already building its next generation of hardware. It showed the ROG NeoCore gaming router as a concept, then unveiled the consumer ROG Rapture GT-BN98 Pro over the summer. Asus says real-world throughput on that model should be double what its current Wi-Fi 7 devices deliver.

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TP-Link is in a tougher spot. It holds a large share of the US router market but still has no FCC approval, and US authorities keep vetting its claims that it has no ties to the Chinese government or military. The company even called itself American in the spring to avoid a ban. For now it has announced no US release dates for the Wi-Fi 8 Ultra routers it unveiled earlier this month.