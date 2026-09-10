WhatsApp and Signal Leak User Location Through a Flaw That Cannot Be Fixed

Researchers at the University of Vienna have found a fundamental flaw in WhatsApp and Signal. It lets anyone track where a person is with nothing but their phone number, and there is no complete fix, PCMag reports.

The weak spot is the delivery receipt. In both apps, the first checkmark means the message reached the server, and the second means it landed on the recipient’s device. The gap between the two is the time a signal needs to reach the device and come back, known as the round-trip time, or RTT. That tiny interval is where the leak sits.

- Advertisement -

Read receipts only fire when someone opens a message. Delivery receipts go out on their own, even when the incoming message drops straight into the spam folder. The target never has to do anything. From the timing of that return signal, an attacker learns a great deal about the device, how it is being used and where its owner is.

All it takes is a phone number, says Max Guenther, who led the research. The attack needs no special hardware and no insider access. A simple script that tracks changes in RTT is enough, and tools like that sit in the open on GitHub.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

Even tiny swings in transmission time carry information, the researcher says. “We get a reply from the target and we can measure the time interval. We measure how long the notification takes to come back—it turns out to be shorter, for example, when the device is unlocked or actively in use, compared with standby or simply a locked state,” Guenther said.

By reading RTT, an attacker can tell how heavily the owner uses the phone, estimate roughly where they are and spot fixed networks. A work phone on office Wi-Fi returns steadier RTT values. A personal phone hopping between cell towers behaves differently. That hands attackers a tool for continuous surveillance.

Meta paid the researchers a $7,000 bounty for the report. Signal, a nonprofit, had no compensation to offer.

Both companies have taken precautions, including rate limiting, which throttles how fast messages arrive and blocks some spam. That only slows an attack down. “The problem is that these vulnerabilities cannot be fixed completely,” Guenther said. Delivery receipts exist on every messaging platform, so a full fix is unreachable in the short term.

Phone numbers remain the main identifier in messaging apps, even though users can now keep them hidden from the people they chat with. In late June, WhatsApp began letting people reserve @username handles that appear in place of the number.