SpaceX Unveils Starlink Router 4 With Wi-Fi 7 Support

SpaceX has unveiled the next generation of its own Wi-Fi hardware, the Starlink Router 4, built around a Wi-Fi 7 chipset. The company says it holds up to 510 connected devices at once and covers roughly 3,500 square feet, or about 325 square meters.

The switch to Wi-Fi 7 is the main upgrade here. SpaceX promises faster connections for client devices and steadier performance once the network gets busy. For context, Starlink placed third among 12 major US providers in this year’s ACSI customer satisfaction study.

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Router 4 uses tri-band radios, which should make Mesh setups of several access points work better. It also supports sending data to many devices in parallel (MU-MIMO and OFDMA). The antenna configuration is 4×4 on 2.4 GHz and 4×5 on 5 GHz.

Two Ethernet ports handle wired connections, and third-party gear can plug straight into LAN. The router supports WPA2 and WPA3 security.

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The casing measures 46×203×115 mm and weighs around 400 g. Water-resistant covers sit over the ports, with an LED indicator and a reset button on the outside. SpaceX rates the device for −30 to +50°C and IP56 protection against dust and water jets. Even so, it is meant for indoor use.