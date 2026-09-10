Nintendo adds variable refresh rate output to the Switch 2 in TV mode

Nintendo released firmware 23.0.0 for the Switch 2, adding variable refresh rate (VRR) output when the console is docked to a TV. The update landed on September 10. Until now, VRR only worked on the console’s built-in 7.9-inch screen.

VRR ties the TV’s refresh rate to the number of frames the console actually delivers. The panel redraws the image when the next frame is ready, instead of sticking to a fixed schedule. That removes screen tearing, and it shows most in scenes where the frame rate dips.

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The feature won’t work with every TV, though. Nintendo says VRR only kicks in when both the game and the connected panel support it. Updating the console alone isn’t enough either—the Switch 2 dock needs its own firmware update, since the signal to the TV passes through it.

A new “VRR settings” entry now sits in the Display section of the system menu. Nintendo also renamed “Dock output information” to “Video output information,” which now lists in detail which video signals the connected TV can accept.

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The rest of the update targets the console itself. The «Portable mode boost» toggle has moved into Quick Settings. Owners can also transfer all their data to another Switch 2 straight from the system settings.