Kyivstar TV to premiere MobLand season two almost alongside global release

Ukrainian streaming platform Kyivstar TV will premiere season two of the Paramount+ crime drama MobLand on September 19, almost simultaneously with the international release. The new run of the Harrigan family saga is 10 episodes long.

Season two raises the stakes in the fight for power. The Harrigans fend off new rivals while their own family conflicts deepen, and fixer Harry Da Souza is again caught between dangerous alliances and personal obligations.

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Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine and Joanne Froggatt all return. The series has already been renewed for a third season, so the Harrigan story will not end here.

The premiere expands the Paramount+ catalogue on Kyivstar TV. The platform and another Ukrainian service, MEGOGO, secured rights to the studio content under a co-exclusive deal in July 2025, and the library has been growing since.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

Comedy PRESCHOOL arrives on September 13, and teen horror Do Not Enter follows on September 20. Recent additions include Scream 7, season two of spy thriller The Agency and the new Yellowstone spin-offs Marshals, Madison and The Dutton Ranch.

That schedule lets Ukrainian viewers watch major international premieres without waiting for a separate local release date.

Kyivstar TV runs on smart TVs, set-top boxes, Xbox, smartphones, tablets and in a browser. It is open to customers of any mobile operator or internet provider, and a phone number is enough to sign in.

The platform is a joint project of mobile operator Kyivstar and broadcaster 1+1 media, live since December 2019. It offers more than 430 TV channels and a video-on-demand library of 20,000 films, series, cartoons and shows, plus exclusive early screenings.