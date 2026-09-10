Kyivstar TV to premiere MobLand season two almost alongside global release

News
19 вересня «Київстар ТБ» покаже другий сезон кримінальної драми «Земля гангстерів»

Ukrainian streaming platform Kyivstar TV will premiere season two of the Paramount+ crime drama MobLand on September 19, almost simultaneously with the international release. The new run of the Harrigan family saga is 10 episodes long.

Season two raises the stakes in the fight for power. The Harrigans fend off new rivals while their own family conflicts deepen, and fixer Harry Da Souza is again caught between dangerous alliances and personal obligations.

- Advertisement -

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine and Joanne Froggatt all return. The series has already been renewed for a third season, so the Harrigan story will not end here.

The premiere expands the Paramount+ catalogue on Kyivstar TV. The platform and another Ukrainian service, MEGOGO, secured rights to the studio content under a co-exclusive deal in July 2025, and the library has been growing since.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

Comedy PRESCHOOL arrives on September 13, and teen horror Do Not Enter follows on September 20. Recent additions include Scream 7, season two of spy thriller The Agency and the new Yellowstone spin-offs Marshals, Madison and The Dutton Ranch.

That schedule lets Ukrainian viewers watch major international premieres without waiting for a separate local release date.

Kyivstar TV runs on smart TVs, set-top boxes, Xbox, smartphones, tablets and in a browser. It is open to customers of any mobile operator or internet provider, and a phone number is enough to sign in.

The platform is a joint project of mobile operator Kyivstar and broadcaster 1+1 media, live since December 2019. It offers more than 430 TV channels and a video-on-demand library of 20,000 films, series, cartoons and shows, plus exclusive early screenings.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

Netflix removes Ukrainian-language Masha and the Bear from its global catalog

Netflix has pulled the Ukrainian-language version of the Russian cartoon Masha and the Bear from its platform. The dub is now unavailable to viewers worldwide.
News

Kyivstar starts testing its 5G network in Odesa

Ukrainian operator Kyivstar has switched on 5G in central Odesa, from Prymorskyi Boulevard to the Potemkin Stairs. Average speeds there run 600–800 Mbps.
News

Vodafone Launches Open 5G Testing in Central Odesa

Vodafone switched on 5G across central Odesa, from Prymorskyi Boulevard to Kulykove Pole. Data is billed at the same rate as 4G, with no extra fees to pay.
News

lifecell launches 5G test network in Odesa

Odesa is the fifth city where lifecell is testing 5G, after Lviv, Borodianka, Kharkiv and Kyiv. The test network runs on 3500 MHz and peaks at 1.5 Gbps.
News

Apple Extends Free Satellite Features on iPhone 14, 15 and 16 by Another Year

Apple has kept emergency satellite features free on the iPhone 14, 15 and 16 for another year. The extension covers handsets activated before September 9.