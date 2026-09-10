Kyivstar starts testing its 5G network in Odesa

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5G Київстар в Одесі

Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar has started testing its fifth-generation network in Odesa, making the city the fifth site in the company’s 5G pilot. Coverage takes in the historic centre, Prymorskyi Boulevard, the Potemkin Stairs and the surrounding area, Kyivstar said.

The operator agreed the pilot’s geography with the government. Besides Odesa, Kyivstar’s 5G already runs in Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Borodianka. The company treats the new technology as an add-on to 4G. It switches 5G on where the existing network runs short of capacity, speed, or the ability to handle many devices at once.

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More than 1.6 million Kyivstar subscribers have used the fifth-generation network since the pilot began. Around 200,000 users connect to it every day, though the figure swings with the day of the week.

During testing, Kyivstar clocked a peak of more than 2.4 Gbps. Speeds settled once the test network opened to everyone. The average now sits at 600–800 Mbps, with a maximum of 2 Gbps.

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In the test zones the network uses the 3500 MHz band and runs on top of the existing 4G infrastructure—an architecture known as 5G NSA, or Non-Standalone. That spares Kyivstar from building a network from scratch while it tries out the new standard. More spectrum is in the pipeline too. Ukraine’s telecom regulator NCEC cleared the way for an auction of 700 MHz and 2600 MHz frequencies in late August.

No special tariff or new SIM card is needed. Subscribers require a 5G-capable phone, up-to-date software and a USIM card—the same type used for 4G. Data is billed under the customer’s existing plan.

4G remains Ukraine’s main mobile technology, and Kyivstar’s network covers more than 96% of the country’s population. In early September the operator completed the shutdown of its 3G network and moved more than a million subscribers to 4G.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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