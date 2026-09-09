Suno Unveils Music AI Models With Licensed Partners

Music AI startup Suno has unveiled its new v6 generation of models, built in partnership with music companies Warner Music Group, BMG, and Believe. Users will be able to generate tracks in the style of artists who joined the deal. Suno will use their original works under licenses from rights holders.

These deals matter to Suno because of ongoing disputes over using music to train AI. Musicians and rights holders are demanding that AI services get permission—and pay—before using their work.

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Suno CEO and co-founder Mikey Shulman called the launch a step toward closer cooperation between AI developers and the music industry. He said the new models should help create products for artists and fans while opening new revenue opportunities for the music industry.

The base v6 model is built for a specific musical vision. The v6-wild model is meant for creative experimentation—Suno says it produces more varied, less predictable results. Both are available to Pro and Premier subscribers.

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The free v6-mini model will be available to all Suno users. The company expects it to beat other free models on generation speed and music quality.

The shift to licensed models follows Suno’s deals with rights holders. In November 2025, the startup settled a copyright dispute with Warner Music Group and agreed to launch licensed models to replace its earlier versions. That same year, rival Udio struck licensing deals with Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group after facing lawsuits over using music to train AI.

Spotify has taken a similar approach with rights holders. The company is developing an AI tool that will let listeners create remixes based on licensed tracks and share them with other users, though the remixes will stay inside the platform.

Suno was founded in 2022. In June 2026, the company raised more than $400 million at a valuation of about $5.4 billion. The round was led by Bond Capital, with participation from IVP, Forerunner, and Union Square Ventures.

Suno is also working on music projects with individual artists. According to Shulman, musicians will join those projects voluntarily and get paid for taking part. The company says fans can expect new ways to interact with their favorite performers.