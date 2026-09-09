Stoke Space Unveils Fully Reusable Nova Pathfinder Rocket

US aerospace company Stoke Space has closed a $1 billion Series E funding round, bringing its total investment to $2.3 billion, reports Space.com.

Stoke Space is building two fully reusable rockets, Nova Pathfinder and Nova Block 2. The company plans to launch Pathfinder on its debut orbital flight with a customer payload in early 2027. Stoke says it will be the largest rocket ever launched by a US private company.

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Pathfinder’s two-stage design relies on seven in-house Zenith engines on its first stage. They run on liquid oxygen and liquefied natural gas using a full-flow staged combustion cycle. That design cuts down on maintenance between flights.

The rocket’s upper stage breaks from convention, too. Spacecraft heat shields typically use ceramic tiles, but Nova’s dome-shaped shield is made of metal instead. Liquid hydrogen keeps it cool—the same fuel that powers the upper stage’s Andromeda engine.

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Instead of one large engine bell, the upper stage carries twelve small dual-thrust chambers arranged in a ring. Stoke tested this system back in 2023 on a hopper vehicle that rose about 10 meters and landed safely.

If Pathfinder’s debut flight succeeds, Stoke plans several more missions through the end of 2028. The company will also keep developing the more powerful Nova Block 2, designed to carry up to 15 metric tons to low Earth orbit. Its upper stage will get independent systems for each of its 12 engines, boosting thrust more than fivefold. A cylindrical shape, rather than Pathfinder’s conical design, will allow for more propellant. Block 2’s first launch is set for 2029, putting it up against SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Rocket Lab’s still-in-development Neutron rocket.

Other private companies are pushing into the launch market, too. In Europe, Germany’s Isar Aerospace recently reached orbit, becoming the continent’s first private company to do so.

Stoke Space plans to use the new funding to develop its rockets and build out the infrastructure needed to manufacture, test, and eventually fly both vehicles. The company will expand its Moses Lake test site in Washington state from 30 to 192 hectares to test engines and full rockets.

Stoke is also building a new launch complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex-14 in Florida, designed to host both rockets. The company is developing an ocean-based landing platform as well.