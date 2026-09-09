DEPS Warehouse and Head Office in Kyiv Damaged in Russian Rocket Strike

Ukrainian telecom equipment distributor and systems integrator DEPS said a rocket attack overnight on September 8 damaged its head office and warehouse in Kyiv. The company is still assessing the scale of the damage.

DEPS thanked its staff, partners, and the rescue and other services helping it deal with the aftermath of the strike.

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The damage assessment is still underway, and DEPS is already working to restore its head office and warehouse. The goal is to return to normal operations as soon as possible.

The company said it would share further updates on its operations and the resumption of shipments separately.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

DEPS was founded in 1991. By its own description, it’s one of the few Ukrainian companies that genuinely help shape the assortment on the national telecom market—not just supplying equipment, but bringing modern, world-class technology solutions to it. Its portfolio spans telecom equipment, security systems, and cable products. Besides Kyiv, DEPS has offices in Lviv, Kharkiv, and Odesa.

A year earlier, on September 8, 2025, a combined missile-and-drone attack on Kyiv destroyed two warehouses belonging to another Ukrainian telecom equipment distributor, Romsat.