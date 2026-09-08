Vodafone Tops Ookla’s Ranking as Ukraine’s Best and Fastest Home Internet

Ookla has named Vodafone Ukraine’s best and fastest home internet provider for the first half of 2026. Researchers analyzed more than a million speed tests. Ukrainian users ran them across 24 regions between January and June, with 218,000 unique participants.

The Ookla awards are based on results that users record themselves through Speedtest, making them an independent measure of network quality. More than a million measurements were counted for Vodafone. The network’s download speed reached 231.08 Mbps, with upload speed at 200.84 Mbps.

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Serhii Skrypnikov, CEO of Vega — the Vodafone Ukraine subsidiary that runs its fixed-line internet business — linked the recognition to years of investment. Vega has spent roughly UAH 2 billion over five years building out and hardening the network, he said. As a result, Vodafone’s home internet footprint grew from 6 to 65 towns and cities across 17 regions of Ukraine. Its GPON fiber technology now reaches 2.2 million households.

Vodafone Ukraine completed a merger of internet providers Frinet and Vega. That combined company keeps expanding the GPON network and enabled connections for another 245,000 households in the first half of 2026. The technology’s subscriber base grew 61% year over year. Coverage expanded 37.5% since September 2025, rising from 1.6 million to 2.2 million households.

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Every GPON technical site runs on backup power. That keeps internet service running for more than 100 hours during blackouts.