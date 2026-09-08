“Star Factory” premiere on SWEET.TV draws 1.8 million views

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SWEET.TV повідомив про 1.8 млн переглядів першого епізоду «Фабрики зірок»

The debut episode of the revamped “Star Factory” (Fabryka Zirok) on Ukrainian streaming platform SWEET.TV drew more than 1.8 million views in its first weekend on air. Hundreds of posts and comments appeared on Threads, Instagram and Facebook, with viewers debating contestants and picking their favorites, the platform’s press office said.

SWEET.TV started filming the revamped “Star Factory” back in summer. Mentors picked 11 contestants for the show’s new academy out of 50 vocalists at in-person castings in Kyiv. The first episode gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at that selection process, including early performances, mentor reactions and contestants’ emotions. A second casting episode, which will set the final lineup, is coming soon.

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“This number is a critical signal for us and confirmation that viewers genuinely like modern, stylish content with its own voice,” said Volodymyr Zavadiuk, head of SWEET.TV Originals at Big Entertainment Shows. He added that Ukrainian audiences are ready to watch homegrown projects with a contemporary feel and their own aesthetic.

It was essential for the team to give “Star Factory” a fresh, bold, modern voice that resonates with today’s viewers, Zavadiuk said. He also noted that SWEET.TV wants to support a new generation of Ukrainian performers, offering them a professional environment where they can train and reach a wide audience.

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One of the season’s key new features lets viewers directly shape the lineup. A team of industry professionals will pick 11 contestants for the academy, while viewers will choose the 12th through a public vote. Each viewer can vote only once, confirming their vote with a payment of 1 hryvnia (about $0.02).

SWEET.TV adds another 9 hryvnias to every vote cast, meaning 10 hryvnias from each vote go to Superhumans Center, a Ukrainian rehabilitation center — specifically to the unit that helps Ukrainians recover their hearing.

The first episode of “Star Factory” is already available on SWEET.TV. The revamped show premiered on September 4. Viewers can next expect a second casting episode, followed by the start of live broadcasts on September 18.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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