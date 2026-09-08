Russia Links the Stratosphere to Earth Over 5G for the First Time

News
Стратостат Барраж

Russia’s Advanced Research Foundation (FPI) has established the country’s first stable 5G connection between Earth and the stratosphere. An uncrewed stratospheric balloon streamed 2K video from an altitude of 17 km for more than 80 minutes, the foundation’s press service told Russian state news agency TASS.

The test took place on September 3 as part of FPI’s Barrage project. The balloon transmitted video while flying over a ground communication station. FPI said the experiment proved it’s practical to build hybrid 5G networks using stratospheric platforms as pseudo-satellites. The test also confirmed a 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) control channel between ground stations and uncrewed stratospheric systems.

- Advertisement -

FPI launched its first uncrewed stratospheric platform under the Barrage project in February. The foundation told TASS at the time that the platform, called Barrage-1, is designed to carry up to 100 kg of payload at altitudes up to 20 km.

In August, Yan Chibisov, head of FPI’s Aerospace Technologies Center, told TASS on the sidelines of the Technoprom-2026 forum that uncrewed stratospheric platforms could serve as quasi-satellites. He said this would bring connectivity to remote areas of Siberia and the Russian Far East.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

High-altitude platforms are being explored elsewhere too, though for a different purpose: Ukraine’s telecom regulator, the NCEC, recently cleared the way for a spectrum auction meant to expand ground-based 4G and 5G coverage.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

Meta wants AI agents on your phone — with access to banking apps

Meta is testing Muse, an AI agent for phones that books tickets and connects to Gmail and banking apps. It will ask for approval before making a purchase.
News

New additive slows lithium-ion battery degradation

JAIST scientists created a battery anode additive called FPTI. Cells with it kept 95.6% of capacity after 1,000 charge cycles, versus 62.7% without it.
News

Rakuten Viber Launches ChatGPT-Powered Unread Chat Summaries

Viber's new feature summarizes missed messages from ChatGPT. Users can mark a chat as read, save it for later, or jump straight into the conversation.
News

Kantar updates its TV audience measurement methodology in Ukraine

Kantar has stopped counting how long Ukrainians watched a TV set. MMI now measures TV content wherever people watch it — YouTube, OTT services, social media.
News

Oschadbank Puts Ukrtelecom Owner’s Debt Up for Auction

Oschadbank is auctioning a debt claim against ESU, owner of 92.79% of Ukrtelecom. The starting price is 2.65 billion hryvnias, with bidding set for October 6.