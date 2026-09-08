Russia Bars Independent Virtual Operators From Offering 5G

Russia’s State Commission on Radio Frequencies (GKRZ) has decided which mobile operators get access to fifth-generation networks. Four infrastructure operators — MTS, Beeline, MegaFon and T2 — won the right to run 5G. Among virtual operators, only two got the same right: Yota and Rostelecom. ComNews reported the decision.

Under the ruling, infrastructure operators will use part of the spectrum previously allocated to LTE for 5G, along with the 4.63–4.99 GHz band. Virtual operators get the same right only if they belong to the same corporate group as a network owner. That covers just two companies: Skartel, which operates under the Yota brand, and Rostelecom.

- Advertisement -

For other mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), the rule means they cannot offer 5G to customers on their own under current regulations. That holds even if they run on the infrastructure of an operator that has already rolled out a next-generation network. The restriction could also hit numerous bank-branded MVNOs, including SberMobile.

The practical impact remains limited for now. Russia has yet to launch mass-market commercial 5G networks, so MVNO subscribers will keep using regular 4G. The new rules will carry real weight only once 5G rolls out widely.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

Market players are split on the decision. MegaFon calls it logical, arguing that infrastructure operators are the ones investing in network construction and shouldering the bulk of capital costs. SberMobile takes the opposite view, warning the restriction could weaken competition and narrow choices for consumers.

Alfa-Mobile and PSB struck a more cautious tone. Both note that competition among virtual operators today revolves mainly around pricing and services rather than radio access technology. PSB also doesn’t rule out further adjustments to the regulatory framework by the time 5G sees mass rollout.

Russia’s MVNO market remains one of the largest segments of its mobile industry. According to ComNews Research, virtual operators serve well over 40 million SIM cards, with roughly 60 companies offering services under this model.

Russia recently tested a separate 5G milestone, linking the stratosphere to the ground for the first time — a high-altitude drone streamed video to a terrestrial network from 17 km up.