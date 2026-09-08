Rakuten Viber Launches ChatGPT-Powered Unread Chat Summaries

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У Viber запустили ШІ-підсумок непрочитаного від ChatGPT

Rakuten Viber has introduced Unread Summary, a feature that condenses all missed messages into a single-screen recap. ChatGPT generates the summary instead of users scrolling through entire conversations.

The company says nearly a third of users rack up 20 or more unread chats every day. Reviewing that many used to mean opening each chat one by one. Now it takes just seconds.

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After reading a summary, users can act right away: mark the chat as read, save it for later, or jump into the conversation.

The AI only reads unread messages and the names of participants in a chat. It has no access to the rest of the conversation. Viber says this lets people check their summaries without compromising the privacy of their chats.

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Unread Summary is now available to Viber’s mobile app users worldwide. It’s not the messenger’s first ChatGPT feature: Viber earlier rolled out a built-in chatbot powered by the same model, offered free to Ukrainian users through Rakuten Viber’s partnership with OpenAI.

The new feature builds on that partnership and supports Rakuten Group’s Triple 20 initiative, which aims to bring AI into the company’s services to make them more efficient.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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