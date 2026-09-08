Meta wants AI agents on your phone — with access to banking apps

Meta is preparing to launch an AI agent that will handle everyday tasks on behalf of users. The social media giant has already started closed alpha testing of the app, called Muse, reports Testing Catalog. Access is currently limited to an invitation code or a waitlist signup.

Testing Catalog found the Muse from Meta listing, complete with screenshots and a feature rundown, on the Apple App Store. The screenshots suggest Meta wants the agent to handle almost any task on a user’s phone, from messaging to shopping.

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According to the screenshots, Muse asks for a user’s confirmation before sending a message or making a purchase. It can also track ticket prices and book them automatically. The agent is set to connect with services including Gmail, Google Calendar, Peloton, and HealthEx.

Meta also wants to give Muse access to banking tools and payment systems. The idea is for the agent to track spending and propose cancelling unused subscriptions to save money. The company hasn’t detailed how that would work — Muse may initially stick to email alerts rather than direct access to banking apps.

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Whether users actually want an agent with this much reach remains to be seen, given Meta’s mixed reputation with the public. The company has already launched Muse Image, an image generator under the same Muse brand that checks and corrects its own output.