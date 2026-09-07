Smartphone prices worldwide are up 15% since January, Counterpoint reports

Smartphone prices worldwide have risen by an average of about 15% since the start of 2026, pushed up by the cost of memory chips. More than 40% of models now sell for more than they did in January, a sweep the industry has not seen before, research firm Counterpoint said in a new study.

The study covers prices for more than 4,000 smartphone models. Some of them now cost almost twice as much as they used to. Manufacturers have passed their higher component bills on to buyers. India saw the steepest rise at 21%, followed by the Asia-Pacific region at 19%. Prices climbed 18% in the Middle East and Africa and 10% in China. Europe came in at 7% and the US at 5%, where the increases mostly hit newly launched models.

- Advertisement -

Costlier memory is also changing the way people buy. “Memory has become a key factor shaping smartphone costs,” said Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint. Buyers are putting off upgrades, waiting for big sales events or turning to the second-hand market, he said.

The reason sits outside the smartphone market. Demand from AI data centers is pulling the world’s memory supply their way. Consumer electronics makers are left with fewer chips, and those chips cost more. Manufacturers pass that on to the price of the finished device. Entry-level and mid-range phones take the hardest hit.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

There is no quick fix. New memory fabs take years to build and cost tens of billions of dollars. The increases could hold back smartphone demand and shipments through 2026, Counterpoint said, and the company expects the memory shortage to last into 2027.