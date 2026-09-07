Smartphone prices worldwide are up 15% since January, Counterpoint reports

News
Смартфоны
Фото: Фокус

Smartphone prices worldwide have risen by an average of about 15% since the start of 2026, pushed up by the cost of memory chips. More than 40% of models now sell for more than they did in January, a sweep the industry has not seen before, research firm Counterpoint said in a new study.

The study covers prices for more than 4,000 smartphone models. Some of them now cost almost twice as much as they used to. Manufacturers have passed their higher component bills on to buyers. India saw the steepest rise at 21%, followed by the Asia-Pacific region at 19%. Prices climbed 18% in the Middle East and Africa and 10% in China. Europe came in at 7% and the US at 5%, where the increases mostly hit newly launched models.

- Advertisement -

Costlier memory is also changing the way people buy. “Memory has become a key factor shaping smartphone costs,” said Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint. Buyers are putting off upgrades, waiting for big sales events or turning to the second-hand market, he said.

The reason sits outside the smartphone market. Demand from AI data centers is pulling the world’s memory supply their way. Consumer electronics makers are left with fewer chips, and those chips cost more. Manufacturers pass that on to the price of the finished device. Entry-level and mid-range phones take the hardest hit.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

There is no quick fix. New memory fabs take years to build and cost tens of billions of dollars. The increases could hold back smartphone demand and shipments through 2026, Counterpoint said, and the company expects the memory shortage to last into 2027.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

Kyivstar completes Ukraine’s first mass 3G shutdown and moves a million users to 4G

Ukrainian operator Kyivstar has shut down 3G across the country and moved over a million subscribers to 4G. Mobile data speeds in its network rose by 20–40%.
News

MEGOGO to Broadcast Champions League Opening Round in Ukraine

MEGOGO shows the first Champions League round with Real Madrid vs Inter, Liverpool vs Atletico and Napoli vs Arsenal. All three kick off at 22:00 Kyiv time.
News

MEGOGO premieres documentary on Ukraine’s football fan movement

MEGOGO has released the documentary "Herts Ukrainskykh Fanativ" online. The film follows fans of Ukraine's leading football clubs as a subculture of its own.
News

Microsoft is bringing the Xbox app to TCL smart TVs

Microsoft is bringing Xbox cloud gaming to Google TV for the first time. In the coming months the Xbox app will land on select TCL sets in over 25 countries.
News

US court blocks Twitter name for X rival but allows Tweet and bird logo

A US court barred startup Operation Bluebird from calling its network Twitter but let it keep the Tweet mark and bird logo. The site is now Tweet.app.