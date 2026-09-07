MEGOGO to Broadcast Champions League Opening Round in Ukraine

Ukrainian streaming service MEGOGO will show the opening round of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, played from September 8 to 10. MEGOGO holds the rights to UEFA club competitions in Ukraine, the company said in a press release.

The round opens on Tuesday, September 8, when Real Madrid host Inter. MEGOGO’s pre-match studio goes on air at 20:45 Kyiv time. Volodymyr Zvierov and Vitalii Pokhvala are on commentary, with Oleksandra Kucherenko hosting the studio. Her guests are Oleksandr Holovko, a former Dynamo Kyiv player who now works as a coach, and Oleh Masliuk, an actor and writer with the Mamakhokhotala comedy studio who also hosts the show Nebezpechna Peredacha. The match airs on MEGOGO Football First channel and in the service’s Sport section.

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Wednesday, September 9, brings Liverpool against Atletico Madrid. The studio again opens at 20:45. Oleksandr Novak and Nazarii Shmihil will call the game, while Vitalii Kravchenko hosts the studio with guests Eduard Tsykhmeistruk and Oleh Masliuk.

Napoli host Arsenal the same evening, also kicking off at 22:00 Kyiv time. Roman Kotliar is on commentary.

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Champions League coverage is open to MEGOGO viewers on the Sport plan and to owners of any MEGOPACK bundle. The Champions League is not the only UEFA competition on the service. Earlier in September MEGOGO secured exclusive rights to the Nations League and the qualifiers for EURO 2028.