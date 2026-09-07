MEGOGO premieres documentary on Ukraine’s football fan movement

Ukrainian streaming service MEGOGO has released the documentary “Herts Ukrainskykh Fanativ” (“The Ukrainian Fans’ Duel”) online for the first time. Earlier this year Oleksandr Brahin’s film was screened at charity sport and culture events in Wroclaw, Prague and Frankfurt am Main.

Now it reaches a wide Ukrainian audience. The film follows supporters of the country’s leading football clubs and treats the fan movement as a subculture that outgrew stadiums and match days long ago. Its characters include an army officer, a priest, a teacher, a street sweeper and a member of parliament. Their backgrounds differ sharply. What they share is football and love for Ukraine.

- Advertisement -

Shooting ran through 2021 and wrapped a month before Russia’s full-scale invasion began. That timing turned the film into a record of a moment, capturing the fan community just before the country changed. Almost all of its characters now serve in Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

One of them was Oleh “Sukhar” Mudrak, a fighter with the Azov unit who went to war back in 2014. During the full-scale invasion he defended Mariupol, was taken prisoner by Russia and died in February 2023. He gave his only interview to the film crew, so the documentary preserves his own account of his life.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

Brahin says many Ukrainian football fans are now defending the country in the Armed Forces, and he expects historians, sociologists and political scientists to study the movement’s role once the war ends. “Some things that made no sense in 2021 are becoming clearer today. The main value of this film is the very fact that it records history,” the director said.

A separate layer of the film is the fan community’s part in key moments of recent Ukrainian history. Brahin shows its internal rules and values, its Cossack spirit, and traces the path many of its members took from the terraces and civic resistance to the front line.

The documentary was produced by Kinokvartal with support from the Ukrainian State Film Agency.

Sport is a regular theme for MEGOGO. The service recently won exclusive rights to the UEFA Nations League and EURO 2028 in Ukraine, and it holds the country’s largest sports audience, carrying major football tournaments and the national team’s matches.