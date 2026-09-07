Kyivstar completes Ukraine’s first mass 3G shutdown and moves a million users to 4G

Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar has completed the mass shutdown of its 3G network across the country, moving more than a million subscribers to 4G. The 20 MHz freed up in the 2100 MHz band now goes entirely to LTE, the company said in a press release.

For subscribers, that means faster speeds and lower latency, plus a steadier connection where the network is busiest. Coverage also holds up better indoors and on the move. 4G additionally supports VoLTE, which improves voice call quality.

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The reason for dropping the older standard is purely technical. The same slice of spectrum carries far more data on 4G. Operators worldwide are retiring legacy networks for that reason, and Europe leads the way, according to the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA).

Kyivstar began phasing out 3G back in 2023, region by region. In spring the operator said it would close the network by the end of 2026, and that plan has now been delivered. Subscribers with older SIM cards were given free 4G-capable USIM replacements, while outdated handsets could be traded up on promotional terms in Kyivstar stores.

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The spectrum reshuffle made a visible difference. Kyivstar says the resource available for 4G grew by a quarter, while data speeds climbed 20–40% depending on location. Routine equipment upgrades played their part too.

Between 2022 and 2026 the operator more than doubled its average mobile internet speed. In August 2026 the average download speed approached 100 Mbps, and in the largest cities it went past that mark. Peak speeds reach 1 Gbps, and 4G now covers more than 96% of Ukraine’s population.

The technology has not disappeared entirely. A small number of business clients still have 3G locally because of where their equipment sits, and Kyivstar plans to move those sites to 4G soon.