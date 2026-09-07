Isar Aerospace becomes first private European rocket to reach orbit

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German company Isar Aerospace says its Spectrum rocket reached orbit on its second flight, deploying payloads once there. It’s the first successful orbital launch by a privately developed European rocket.

Spectrum’s debut flight this spring ended when the rocket crashed shortly after liftoff. The company’s second attempt launched from the Andøya spaceport in Norway. This time the flight went as planned — the rocket reached its target orbit, and onboard systems deployed the payloads.

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Spectrum is a two-stage rocket Isar Aerospace is developing to launch small and medium satellites. The company positions itself as a European alternative to private launch providers in a market still dominated by SpaceX and government space agencies.

The successful flight proves the technology works after last time’s failed debut. It also moves Isar Aerospace closer to regular commercial launches from European sites.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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