Microsoft is bringing the Xbox app to TCL smart TVs

News
Застосунок Xbox запрацює на телевізорах TCL

Microsoft has announced a partnership with TCL that will bring the Xbox app to the manufacturer’s smart TVs in more than 25 countries. It is the service’s first appearance on Google TV, the platform behind TCL’s main television lineup.

Playing a game will take three things — the app installed on a compatible TCL set, a supported wireless controller, and an active Xbox Game Pass subscription with cloud gaming. The app itself is free. It streams both titles from the Game Pass catalogue and games players already own.

- Advertisement -

Profiles, saves, achievements and friends lists carry over between devices automatically, Microsoft said. A game started on a console or PC can be paused and picked up on the TV exactly where it left off.

TCL is the latest manufacturer to strike a deal with Microsoft over the app. The service already runs on Samsung and Amazon Fire TV devices, and it reached Hisense sets running VIDAA earlier this year. LG went the same route in May 2025, adding the Xbox Cloud Gaming app to its Smart TVs and launching in more than 25 countries at the time.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

The TCL rollout lines up with a change in how cloud gaming is paid for. In November, Microsoft will introduce pay-as-you-go access to cloud streaming without a Game Pass subscription, aimed mainly at TV owners who do not have an Xbox console. The company is also testing a free, ad-supported tier with Xbox Insiders. Microsoft is pushing the Xbox brand beyond games as well. In late August it put up for sale the film rights to its game franchises.

Subscribers, meanwhile, are getting monthly caps on cloud playtime. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members get 15 hours a month, Premium 10 hours and Game Pass Essential 5. Anyone who needs more will have to buy extra hour packs.

Microsoft will name the exact launch dates and the list of TCL models later.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

US court blocks Twitter name for X rival but allows Tweet and bird logo

A US court barred startup Operation Bluebird from calling its network Twitter but let it keep the Tweet mark and bird logo. The site is now Tweet.app.
News

Kyivstar audit commission head Maciej Wojtaszek steps down

Maciej Wojtaszek has left Kyivstar's audit commission, which he chaired since December 2022. He is also leaving VEON after almost 14 years at the group.
News

Chinese satellite Yaogan-50 (02) breaks up into 43 fragments that will orbit for decades

Chinese satellite Yaogan-50 (02) broke into at least 43 fragments. At 600–1,100 km the atmosphere barely slows debris, so the pieces will stay for decades.
News

Russia’s telecom reform could leave 27 regions without local operators

Russia wants to cut telecom license types from 17 to three. Industry groups say the new capital rules could leave 27 regions without a single local operator.
News

Hollywood veterans launch vertical microdrama platform aTwist in eight countries

Former Showtime, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Television and ABC executives have launched aTwist, a vertical microdrama platform now live in eight countries.