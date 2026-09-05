Kyivstar audit commission head Maciej Wojtaszek steps down

Maciej Wojtaszek has stepped down as a member and chairman of the audit commission at Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest mobile operator. He is also leaving his post as deputy CFO of VEON, the operator’s parent group. Both resignations were his own decision and took effect on August 31, Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine reported.

Kyivstar disclosed the changes through the filing system of Ukraine’s securities regulator, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC). An audit commission is an internal body of a joint-stock company that reviews its finances on behalf of shareholders.

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Wojtaszek joined the commission on September 3, 2018, and took over as its head on December 22, 2022. Kyivstar has not named a successor yet.

This is not the first change in the operator’s governing bodies. VEON sent a new representative to Kyivstar’s supervisory board in September 2025.

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Wojtaszek confirmed the move on LinkedIn. He joined VEON in November 2012 as an IFRS senior manager and became deputy group CFO in January 2025.

«I’m grateful not only for the professional growth this journey gave me, but also for the friendships I will carry with me well beyond VEON», he wrote.