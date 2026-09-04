YouTube Pairs TV and Phone Through a Shared Account, Not Shared Wi-Fi

News
YouTube дозволив керувати переглядом на телевізорі зі смартфона без спільного Wi-Fi

YouTube announced an update to its mobile app that turns a phone into a controller for whatever is playing on the TV. The two devices now pair through a shared account instead of a shared Wi-Fi network.

While a video runs on the big screen, viewers can like it, post comments and subscribe to channels from their phone. Until now that meant switching devices and interrupting playback.

- Advertisement -

Setup comes down to signing in to the same account on both the TV and the phone. The app works out which video is on screen and opens a playback panel. The devices icon at the top of the app’s home screen brings that panel back.

Videos can also be sent to the TV straight from the feed. Tap the three dots next to a title and choose “Play on another device”. While the clip runs on the TV, the app stays free for browsing new videos and Shorts.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

YouTube says a standard remote is a poor tool for writing comments, reading descriptions or subscribing to channels, even though the TV has become one of the service’s main screens.

Detailed instructions are posted in the company’s Help Center.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

Ukraine blocks 170,000 spam numbers, but scam calls persist

Mobile operators in Ukraine blocked over 170,000 spam numbers in the first year of the new rules. Online casinos and scammers still keep calling subscribers.
News

Kyivstar TV premieres new Original crime drama series The Brave Girl

Kyivstar TV opened its fall Originals season with The Brave Girl, a four-episode series about a police detective who falls in love while working undercover.
News

China Reaches 98% Efficiency With a Single Quantum Router on Origin Wukong

A single quantum router on China's Origin Wukong quantum computer hit 98% transmission efficiency. Linked into a two-layer network, that figure dropped to 93%.
News

Kyrgyzstan: 13 settlements still have no mobile coverage

Kyrgyzstan's most widespread mobile standard is 2G, covering 99.4% of the country's settlements. Yet 13 villages still have no mobile network at all.
News

Ukraine now requires IMEI declarations for imported phones

Starting September 4, anyone importing phones into Ukraine must declare each device's IMEI. Customs says the rule targets illegal imports and the grey market.