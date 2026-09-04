YouTube Pairs TV and Phone Through a Shared Account, Not Shared Wi-Fi

YouTube announced an update to its mobile app that turns a phone into a controller for whatever is playing on the TV. The two devices now pair through a shared account instead of a shared Wi-Fi network.

While a video runs on the big screen, viewers can like it, post comments and subscribe to channels from their phone. Until now that meant switching devices and interrupting playback.

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Setup comes down to signing in to the same account on both the TV and the phone. The app works out which video is on screen and opens a playback panel. The devices icon at the top of the app’s home screen brings that panel back.

Videos can also be sent to the TV straight from the feed. Tap the three dots next to a title and choose “Play on another device”. While the clip runs on the TV, the app stays free for browsing new videos and Shorts.

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YouTube says a standard remote is a poor tool for writing comments, reading descriptions or subscribing to channels, even though the TV has become one of the service’s main screens.

Detailed instructions are posted in the company’s Help Center.