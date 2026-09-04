Ukraine now requires IMEI declarations for imported phones

Starting September 4, anyone importing mobile phones into Ukraine must declare the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) of each device, the State Customs Service of Ukraine said.

The rule covers goods under Ukraine’s customs codes 8517 13 00 00 and 8517 14 00 00. Field 31 of the customs declaration now reads “See electronic list,” while the IMEI itself goes into field 44 under code “9113.”

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We previously reported on the agency’s plans for this system back in August, and it has now taken effect. The goal, officials say, is to make it harder to bring phones into the country through illegal channels and to make Ukraine’s electronics market more transparent. Customs checks the legality of each shipment and records its IMEI right at the point of import.

The data collected during customs clearance will support further efforts against the illegal circulation of mobile devices, the agency said. Within their authority, state bodies will monitor how phones are sold on the domestic market and respond to cases where devices enter Ukraine outside legal channels.

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Customs has previously warned that violating border rules can carry serious consequences for travelers, including large fines. Border guards can also temporarily confiscate phones in certain cases.

Travelers may carry no more than two mobile phones per person. Bringing in three or more raises suspicion of smuggling and can lead to confiscation. Even a single phone bought abroad must be declared and cleared through customs if its value exceeds €500 — trying to avoid declaring it can result in fines and confiscation.