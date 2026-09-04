Kyrgyzstan: 13 settlements still have no mobile coverage

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Мобільний зв'язок в Киргизстані
Фото: Akchabar

The 2G mobile standard covers 99.4% of Kyrgyzstan’s settlements. Yet 13 of them still have no access to any mobile network at all. The data, covering the end of the first quarter of 2026, was published by Kyrgyzstan’s state open data portal.

The country has 2,236 settlements in total. 2G networks reach 2,223 of them. 4G coverage is slightly lower, at 2,219 settlements, or 99.2%. 3G is available in 2,196 settlements, or 98.2%.

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That puts 2G ahead of 4G by four settlements and ahead of 3G by 27. The second-generation network, built mainly for voice calls and texts rather than fast internet, remains the country’s most widely available mobile infrastructure. Still, Kyrgyzstan leads Central Asia in 4G coverage specifically, so the gap between network generations stays narrow.

Meanwhile, 13 settlements—0.58% of the total—have no mobile coverage whatsoever. More than half of them are in the Issyk-Kul region, where seven out of 212 settlements remain unconnected. 2G reaches 205 of them, 4G reaches 203, and 3G reaches 194.

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In the Jalal-Abad region, three settlements lack mobile coverage. The Osh region has two, and the Naryn region has one. The Chuy and Talas regions, by contrast, have full 2G, 3G, and 4G coverage across all their settlements. In the Batken region, basic 2G reaches all 256 settlements, though 4G still misses one and 3G misses five.

Satellite internet offers a potential alternative for residents of uncovered settlements. Starlink launched in Kyrgyzstan in May 2026, with local operator Elcat providing the service in partnership with SpaceX.

The settlement count is based on Kyrgyzstan’s national statistics agency classification of administrative and territorial units, along with input from citizens and lawmakers.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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