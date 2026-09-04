Kyivstar TV premieres new Original crime drama series The Brave Girl

Ukrainian streaming platform Kyivstar TV held the exclusive online premiere of its Original series “The Brave Girl” on September 3. The four-episode drama, which blends romance with a detective plot, opens the platform’s new season of Originals premieres this fall.

“The Brave Girl” is the first of three new Original titles Kyivstar TV plans to release this fall. The series follows a police officer torn between professional duty and an unexpected romance while working undercover.

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The story centers on 25-year-old Yevheniia Marchuk, one of the top detectives at a central Kyiv police precinct. Fluent in several languages and comfortable with modern technology, she has never shied away from difficult assignments. That changes when she falls in love for the first time during a dangerous undercover operation—feelings she isn’t prepared to handle while the mission is still underway.

Actress Anastasiia Nesterenko plays the lead role of Yevheniia Marchuk. The cast also includes Oleksandr Sokolov, Tetiana Zlova, Iryna Rozhdestvenska, Kateryna Shkola, Maksym Riagin and other Ukrainian actors.