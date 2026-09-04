Hollywood veterans launch vertical microdrama platform aTwist in eight countries

aTwist, a vertical microdrama platform, has gone live in the US and seven other countries. The service was founded by veterans of American television. It starts with ten original series, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The founders are former executives of Showtime, NBCUniversal Content, Warner Bros. Television and ABC Entertainment. They aim to pair Hollywood-grade storytelling with the twisty plots the format runs on.

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Vertical series are shot in portrait orientation, the way people actually hold a phone. Episodes are very short, and the writing leans on cliffhangers. The format is gaining traction well beyond the US. In December 2025 Ukrainian streamer MEGOGO added vertical series produced by HOLYWATER.

New series arrive every Thursday. Some episodes are free to watch with ads. Watching a full series takes either the platform’s virtual currency or a subscription.

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Romance dominates the leading vertical video platforms. aTwist is going broader. Two of its ten launch titles are horror — “Something Is Alive in My Attic” and “Strangers, A Plane and a Deadly Game.” Another, “I Fell in Love With the Dragon Prince,” is an animated fantasy romance.

One debut title, “Cash Out”, has no script at all. Its lead is picking herself up after a breakup. She has been handed $50,000 to spend in Las Vegas with her two best friends.

There is also a parody of the format itself, “My Billionaire Kidney.” In its logline, a hapless Cinderella becomes a pawn of her aunt and uncle. A crowd of impossibly powerful men is fighting over her kidney.

Soap opera veteran Bradley Bell is making another series for the platform. He wrote and executive produced the iconic “The Bold and the Beautiful.” His “Hollywood Starlet” follows a cleaner who dreams of acting. She gets her shot at fame when a famous actor takes a romantic interest in her.

aTwist has also signed several partnerships. Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat, among others, will make microseries for the platform.