China Reaches 98% Efficiency With a Single Quantum Router on Origin Wukong

News
Надпровідний квантовий комп'ютер Origin Wukong
People's Daily

Chinese scientists have tested a quantum router on the Origin Wukong superconducting quantum computer, reaching a transmission efficiency of up to 98%. The experiment is a step toward building scalable quantum random-access memory, or QRAM, Interesting Engineering reports.

The work targets the bucket-brigade QRAM architecture, where dedicated quantum routers direct information to specific memory cells. As memory size grows, so does the number of routers needed. That makes preserving a quantum state across multiple network layers one of the biggest technical hurdles.

- Advertisement -

The team built three independent quantum routers and then combined them into a two-layer network. This let them test the technology both as a single component and in a more complex setup.

A single router reached a transmission efficiency of 98%. Once the devices were combined into the two-layer system, that figure dropped to 93%. In random-access tests, quantum state fidelity reached 94.8% for a single router and 82.4% for the two-layer network.

Підписуйтесь на Mediasat у Telegram: тут найцікавіші новини ТБ та телекому

The 98% figure isn’t a measure of the whole quantum computer’s accuracy, or of QRAM as a system — it reflects the performance of one experimental router. The drop as more layers are added shows the challenges researchers will face when scaling up the architecture.

The tests ran on Origin Wukong, a third-generation Chinese superconducting quantum computer. According to the researchers, the approach could eventually help build larger quantum memory systems on existing superconducting hardware, and support tighter integration between quantum chips and control electronics.

For now, this is only an experimental demonstration of quantum routing, not a working large-scale QRAM. The next step is adding more routers and network layers while keeping transmission efficiency and state fidelity high.

The result adds to a string of recent tests of quantum-networking hardware by different teams worldwide, from fiber-optic quantum links to satellite-based quantum communication trials.

- Advertisement -

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
- Advertisement -

Read more

News

Kyrgyzstan: 13 settlements still have no mobile coverage

Kyrgyzstan's most widespread mobile standard is 2G, covering 99.4% of the country's settlements. Yet 13 villages still have no mobile network at all.
News

Ukraine now requires IMEI declarations for imported phones

Starting September 4, anyone importing phones into Ukraine must declare each device's IMEI. Customs says the rule targets illegal imports and the grey market.
News

Roku Launches 24/7 Channel of AI-Generated Movies and Shows

Roku has launched Fairground AI Creator TV, a round-the-clock channel where AI generates every movie and series. The channel is also streaming on Xumo.
News

Hong Kong scientists propose 7G network concept for AI agents

HKUST researchers have proposed a 7G network concept designed for millions of AI agents, letting the network itself decide when and to whom to send data.
News

Huawei and HP end Wi-Fi patent dispute with multi-year cross-licensing deal

Huawei and HP have signed a global cross-licensing deal covering Wi-Fi patents. HP will pay the Chinese vendor royalties for using its wireless technologies.