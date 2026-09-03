Roku Launches 24/7 Channel of AI-Generated Movies and Shows

Streaming platform Roku has launched Fairground AI Creator TV, a round-the-clock channel whose entire lineup—movies, series, animation, and documentaries—is generated by artificial intelligence. The channel is run by AI startup Fairground Entertainment, which is betting that AI can do more than generate video: it can help build next-generation television, Variety reports.

The channel debuted in August 2026 across more than five connected-TV and FAST platforms at once. Its current lineup draws on more than 100 creators and over 40 studios working in generative video. Viewers don’t pick individual titles here. Instead, they tune into a continuous live feed, much like a regular TV channel.

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Fairground Entertainment was founded by Colin Petrie-Norris, a former Xumo co-founder. His company built the Creator platform, which helps filmmakers, digital content creators, and AI artists produce and monetize programming for free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. The platform removes traditional barriers to TV production by giving creators AI-based tools and a direct path to distribution, Yahoo Finance reports.

Petrie-Norris says AI filmmakers have long lacked access to a mass audience. His goal is to move “AI cinema” out of social media feeds and experimental festivals and onto TV screens, reaching viewers who haven’t encountered the format before.

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Fairground also offers creators a business model. The best work is selected for distribution on Roku and other streaming platforms, and its creators keep half the revenue from content views and ads. The company argues AI already lets creators turn out films and series far faster than traditional studios.

Reaction on social media was lukewarm once the first Fairground AI Creator TV broadcasts appeared. Viewers called it “AI slop” and “dystopian,” with some describing the channel as less a TV network than a screen full of cheap AI-generated filler. Ads and promos featuring AI avatars, stiff expressions, and synthetic voices drew particular criticism.

Roku isn’t backing off despite the pushback. The company plans to expand AI-generated advertising for small and mid-sized businesses on its platform. It expects restaurants, car dealerships, and other small firms to produce polished AI ads in minutes—something previously too costly for them—and hopes that will pull advertisers who currently spend only on social media and search over to television instead.

Roku itself has been in the news this year: Fox agreed to buy the streaming platform for $22 billion, with the deal expected to close in the first half of 2027.