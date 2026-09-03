MEGOGO wins exclusive Ukrainian rights to Nations League and EURO 2028

Ukrainian media service MEGOGO has won a tender for the rights to UEFA national team football in Ukraine in 2026–2028. The rights are exclusive and cover the Nations League, the European Qualifiers for EURO 2028, and the final tournament itself.

The new cycle of competitive European national team fixtures opens with the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League. Its league phase runs from September 24 to November 17. Each team in Leagues A, B, and C plays six matches—two against every opponent in its group.

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Ukraine is in Group B2 alongside Hungary, Georgia, and Northern Ireland. The team opens with two away fixtures—Hungary on September 25 and Georgia on September 28. Ukraine then hosts Northern Ireland on October 2 and Hungary on October 5. The final round of games takes the team to Northern Ireland on November 14 and brings Georgia to Ukraine on November 17.

Winning the group means direct promotion to League A. Second place leads to play-offs against a third-placed team from League A. The third-placed side plays off to stay in League B, while the fourth is relegated to League C.

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The matches will stream on MEGOGO across all MEGOPACK packages and the Sport subscription. They will also air on the MEGOGO Football channels. Ukraine’s own fixtures are additionally included in the Optimal subscription. Moreover, they will be free to watch on the MEGOGO SPORT channel via DVB-T2 and cable networks. The same channel will show one selected Nations League match live on every match day.

After the Nations League, MEGOGO will carry the European Qualifiers. National teams will compete there for places at the EURO 2028 final tournament.

Ukraine’s matches on MEGOGO will come with studio programming. The company will name its commentators, presenters, and experts, along with further details of the studio coverage, later.

“This rights package covers a major cycle of national team football—from the UEFA Nations League and the European Qualifiers through to the UEFA EURO 2028 final tournament. The MEGOGO team competed for the right to bring these competitions to Ukrainian audiences through a competitive tender, and securing these rights is an important result for us,” said Maria Panchenko, Chief Content Officer at MEGOGO. She added that all Ukraine matches and selected fixtures involving other national teams will remain free-to-air on MEGOGO SPORT.

MEGOGO has been broadcasting major international football for years, both in Ukraine and in the other markets where the service operates. In the summer of 2026, it was the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup in Ukraine and carried all 104 matches of the tournament live.