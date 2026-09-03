Huawei and HP end Wi-Fi patent dispute with multi-year cross-licensing deal

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Huawei and HP
Reuters

Huawei and HP have signed a global multi-year agreement on the mutual licensing of Wi-Fi patents. The deal covers both the Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 standards. It also ends a patent dispute between the two companies, industry site HuaweiCentral reported.

Under the agreement, HP may use Huawei’s technologies in its hardware, including laptops, desktop computers, and printers. The Chinese vendor, in turn, gains access to patents held by the US manufacturer.

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The dispute began in August 2025, when Huawei sued HP. The Chinese company accused the US manufacturer of using its patented Wi-Fi 6 technology without a license. The patent covers a method of transmitting data over wireless local networks.

HP later joined the Sisvel patent program for Wi-Fi 6, which licenses technologies on behalf of their owners. That gave the company rights to almost 2,000 patents covering the standard. The new agreement settles the remaining differences and extends beyond Wi-Fi 6 to the newer Wi-Fi 7.

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HP will pay Huawei royalties for the wireless technologies it uses. In June the Chinese company set the price of a license for its Wi-Fi 7 patents at 5 cents per device.

Patent conflicts in the industry increasingly end in licensing deals. Acer and Nokia settled a dispute over the H.264 and H.265 video codecs similarly.

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Mediasat Staff
Mediasat Staff
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